Soylent gets a $50-million investment led by Google's venture capital arm
Soylent is trying to miniaturize meals into quickly consumable products, but scientists question the safety of moving past traditional food without further testing. Soylent is trying to miniaturize meals into quickly consumable products, but scientists question the safety of moving past traditional food without further testing.
