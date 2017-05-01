Siri Vs. Google Assistant Vs. Cortana

Loup Ventures in a note released last Friday analyzed threadbare the prospects of the three most prevalent digital devices available for mobile devices, namely Apple Inc. 's Siri, Alphabet Inc 's Google Assistant and Microsoft Corporation 's Cortana. The analysis was based on 800 queries posed to each assistant, with the queries graded on two metrics, namely whether the assistant understood the query correctly and whether the assistant answered the query correctly.

