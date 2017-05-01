Siri Vs. Google Assistant Vs. Cortana
Loup Ventures in a note released last Friday analyzed threadbare the prospects of the three most prevalent digital devices available for mobile devices, namely Apple Inc. 's Siri, Alphabet Inc 's Google Assistant and Microsoft Corporation 's Cortana. The analysis was based on 800 queries posed to each assistant, with the queries graded on two metrics, namely whether the assistant understood the query correctly and whether the assistant answered the query correctly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC