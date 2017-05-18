Secret Mars Base found in Google Maps

Secret Mars Base found in Google Maps

2 hrs ago Read more: Google Earth Blog

Thank you to GEB reader James for sending us this amazing find. If you go to this location in Google Maps / Mars, you will find an image of a secret Mars Base: After doing some research, we discovered that it is actually a Google Data Centre being built in anticipation of future Mars settlement.

