Samsung Pay Takes On Apple and Google in the U.K. an hour ago
Samsung Electronics Co. has made its Android and Apple Pay competitor available in the U.K. Tuesday, as it attempts to play catch-up in one of the major markets for contactless payments. Three banks- Banco Santander SA, MBNA Corp and Nationwide-will support Samsung Pay at launch, with American Express Co, First Direct and HSBC Bank Plc arriving within "weeks," said Kyle Brown, head of technology, content and launch management at Samsung U.K. "We're working with every banking partner in the U.K. so we're bringing on new banks very shortly."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC