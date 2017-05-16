Samsung Pay Takes On Apple and Google in the U.K. an hour ago

Samsung Electronics Co. has made its Android and Apple Pay competitor available in the U.K. Tuesday, as it attempts to play catch-up in one of the major markets for contactless payments. Three banks- Banco Santander SA, MBNA Corp and Nationwide-will support Samsung Pay at launch, with American Express Co, First Direct and HSBC Bank Plc arriving within "weeks," said Kyle Brown, head of technology, content and launch management at Samsung U.K. "We're working with every banking partner in the U.K. so we're bringing on new banks very shortly."

