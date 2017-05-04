Phone smarts: 6 essential tips for Android users
If there's one thing I've learned in all my years of covering Android, it's that most people don't know half the stuff their phones can do-even when it comes to the platform's most basic features. For business users in particular, some of Android's foundational options can enhance productivity and eliminate annoyances.
