Now you can build your own Google Home with a Raspberry Pi and Google's blessing
Google has teamed up this the Raspberry Pi foundation to launch a free project kit ,enabling enthusiasts to create their very own Google Home-like personal speaker. The AIY Projects kit comes free with issue 57 of The MagPi , which is hitting news shelves across the UK from today, and arriving with subscribers from tomorrow.
