NexStreaming and Google Widevine Launch an HLS Player SDK with Content Protection
NexStreaming announced today that they have partnered with Google to release an HLS player SDK secured with Widevine DRM for any Android and iOS app. Video service providers are now able to deploy encrypted HLS and DASH OTT mobile apps with the advanced playback and streaming capabilities of NexPlayer SDK while ensuring that the content will be protected with Google Widevine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC