NexStreaming and Google Widevine Launch an HLS Player SDK with Content Protection

4 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

NexStreaming announced today that they have partnered with Google to release an HLS player SDK secured with Widevine DRM for any Android and iOS app. Video service providers are now able to deploy encrypted HLS and DASH OTT mobile apps with the advanced playback and streaming capabilities of NexPlayer SDK while ensuring that the content will be protected with Google Widevine.

