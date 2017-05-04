New Android security report is alarming, but not because of the amount of malware
We're all used to hearing about how horrible malware is on Android, but a new report is the most disturbing yet. Security firm G Data is projecting that not only will new Android viruses and exploits reach new heights in 2017, but a new one will be discovered once every 10 seconds.
