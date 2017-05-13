Netflix Blocking, Google, Android, and Donald Trump
Netflix has now confirmed that they have begun blocking Android phones that have been rooted and/or even have unlocked bootloaders from downloading the Netflix app from the Google Play Store. While the app can still be sideloaded and still runs, we can reasonably assume that this is a temporary reprieve in those respects.
