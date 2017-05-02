Murdoch Seeks to Dent Google's Ad Dominance After YouTube Revolt

News Corp. is introducing a new service to ensure online ads don't appear next to fake news or offensive videos, marking the latest salvo in the billionaire media mogul's long battle with the world's biggest search engine. News Corp.'s Storyful unit, which filters through the firehose of social media for publishers and brands, will track websites known as purveyors of fake news or extremist content and share that list with advertisers, who can use it to keep ads from appearing in controversial places.

