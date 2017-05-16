Mother's horror after her naked children were pictured on Google street view
A mother said she was horrified after her two children were pictured naked on Google street view while playing in a paddling pool outside their house. Google blurred out the faces of the children Laura Haslam, 27, contacted them about the images of daughters Brooke, four, and Eva, three.
