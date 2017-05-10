Microsoft takes fight to Google, Amaz...

Microsoft takes fight to Google, Amazon with video analysing tools

1 hr ago

Microsoft has turned up the heat on other technology giants by launching new image and video recognition products which could help it court businesses worried about running ads next to offensive content. The company said its new Video Indexer can identify faces, voices and emotions in moving pictures.

