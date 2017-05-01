Microsoft has a superfast new version of Windows 10 to take on Google ...

Microsoft has a superfast new version...

Microsoft just introduced Windows 10 S - a new version of the operating system aimed at students of all ages that promises higher performance, better battery life, and tighter security. Windows 10 S, which Microsoft unveiled at a Tuesday event in New York City, isn't really intended for existing PCs.

