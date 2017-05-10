Microsoft finally bans SHA-1 certific...

Microsoft finally bans SHA-1 certificates in Internet Explorer and Edge

The Tuesday updates for Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge force those browsers to flag SSL/TLS certificates signed with the aging SHA-1 hashing function as insecure. The move follows similar actions by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox earlier this year.

