Microsoft finally bans SHA-1 certificates in Internet Explorer and Edge
The Tuesday updates for Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge force those browsers to flag SSL/TLS certificates signed with the aging SHA-1 hashing function as insecure. The move follows similar actions by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC