LG to make Google Pixel 3 is 'pure speculation' at present

Even though the 2017 versions of Google Pixel phones are yet to be revealed, even confirmed, there has been plenty of speculation flying around that the company has chosen LG to make their 2018 replacements. The current Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL were released at the end of 2016 and are still widely regarded as amongst the best Android phones out there.

