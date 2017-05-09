Inspired by Pope, Bay Area investor launches startup accelerator in Rome
Pope Francis has his picture taken inside St. Peter's Basilica with youths from the Italian Diocese of Piacenza and Bobbio who came to Rome for a pilgrimage, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013. Sure, your startup has a few million in funding, is backed by big-name investors and scored a deal with Google.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC