How Google's band of hardware pirates has re-invented itself after...
Almost three years ago, one of Google's most celebrated executives took the stage at the company's big developer conference and declared that the future was being built in a secretive hardware group she led. "You're going to get a glimpse of a small band of pirates trying to do epic shit," she said, referencing nearly a dozen ambitious technology products under development and touting the team's quick pace of execution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC