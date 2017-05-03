Here's how to use FreeTime, Amazon's answer to Google's Family Link parental control app
Earlier this year, Google launched an app called Family Link , a tool that lets parents remotely control the amount of time they spend and type of content they access on their Android phones. But while Family Link is still in invitation-only beta, a new Android app from Amazon can give help you keep tabs on your kids right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC