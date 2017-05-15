Google's the latest to take on IoT ma...

Google's the latest to take on IoT management headaches

5 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Google wants to take on what may become one of the biggest cloud-computing needs of the next few years with a service that will manage IoT devices and help developers bring the data they generate into applications that use Google's analytics platforms. Its Google Cloud IoT Core, announced in a blog post on Tuesday, may be a good use of Google's reach, number-crunching power and device OS expertise.

