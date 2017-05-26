Google's Sergey Brin is building the ...

Google's Sergey Brin is building the world's biggest aircraft for...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mashable

When you're a cofounder of one of the world's most valuable companies, your passion projects tend to take on a more massive scale than, say, simply tuning up an old hot rod in the garage. Take Google's Sergey Brin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11) Thu Mad_max 151
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr '17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr '17 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC