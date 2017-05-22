Google's Jamboard goes on sale as connected whiteboard market gets crowded
What do the Google Jamboard, Cisco Spark Board and Microsoft Surface Hub have in common? They all expect you to live in and on their silos and stacks. Google has launched its Jamboard for $5,000 and the reviews are solid, but the technology buyer is likely to be a bit wary as Cisco and Microsoft play in the market.
