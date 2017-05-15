Google's Fuzz Tester IDs Hundreds of Potential Open Source Security Flaws
The sorry state of open source security was further revealed by Google, which reported its fuzz testing tool has found hundreds of potential security vulnerabilities. The company also announced a reward program for developers who help out with its fuzz testing program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Application Development Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC