Google's Fuscia OS Now Has a User Int...

Google's Fuscia OS Now Has a User Interface

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

Code-named 'Armadillo,' the new UI is available on Github; install it as an Android app to catch a glimpse of Google's mysterious next-gen OS. Google's latest operating system shed some of its mystery this week with the revelation that intrepid programmers can get a glimpse of the open-source user interface by running it as an Android app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC