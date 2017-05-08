Google's Fuscia OS Now Has a User Interface
Code-named 'Armadillo,' the new UI is available on Github; install it as an Android app to catch a glimpse of Google's mysterious next-gen OS. Google's latest operating system shed some of its mystery this week with the revelation that intrepid programmers can get a glimpse of the open-source user interface by running it as an Android app.
