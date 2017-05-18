Google's Firebase taps serverless Cloud Functions
Firebase, Google Cloud's back end and SDK for mobile and web application development, is being enhanced with serverless compute capabilities. Google Cloud Functions for Firebase, now available in a beta release, allows developers to run back-end JavaScript code that responds to events triggered by Firebase features and HTTPS requests.
