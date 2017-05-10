Google wants to solve the Android upd...

Google wants to solve the Android update problem once and for all with Project Treble

If there's one thing we hate about our non-Pixel Android phones, it's the lack of regular and speedy updates. Whenever a new version of Android comes out, even just a small one, it takes LG, Samsung, Sony, HTC, and everyone else months to push out an update to their latest phones.

