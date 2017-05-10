Google turns to Raspberry Pi for Do-it-yourself AI
Check this one out, the title caught my eye - Do-it-yourself AI for Makers . And Google is using the Raspberry Pi, no less, to help deliver on projects along with a Voice Hardware HAT for the audio capture.
Read more at Electronics Weekly.
