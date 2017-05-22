Google Tests "On This Page" Buttons In Search Results Snippets
Google has yet another search results interface test, this one is in the core web results snippets that add "on this page" buttons. It reminds me of the tags in the snippets and maybe it is a variation of them? In the previous test, which I called "tags", it was not clickable.
