Google swings its banhammer at hundreds of profit-seeking Pixel resellers
Last year, Google banned the accounts of resellers who purchased the Pixel and Pixel XL through Project Fi and tried to flip their phones for a quick profit. Now, current owners of those devices are finding that their IMEIs are getting blacklisted, essentially rendering their phones useless.
