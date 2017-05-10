Google swings its banhammer at hundre...

Google swings its banhammer at hundreds of profit-seeking Pixel resellers

19 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Last year, Google banned the accounts of resellers who purchased the Pixel and Pixel XL through Project Fi and tried to flip their phones for a quick profit. Now, current owners of those devices are finding that their IMEIs are getting blacklisted, essentially rendering their phones useless.

