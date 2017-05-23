Google starts rolling out PayPal inte...

Google starts rolling out PayPal integration for Android Pay

The latest update to the PayPal app will offer you the option to link your account with Android Pay, which in turn will appear as an option in your Android Pay app. You'll need to set an instore PIN, and also decide what card or bank account PayPal should draw funds from, assuming you don't have a credit balance.

