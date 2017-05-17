Google 'Smart Reply' Headed to Gmail for iOS, Android
Smart Reply uses machine learning technology to determine which emails can be answered with a short reply, then prepares a few possible responses for you to consider. Google is rolling out a feature for its iOS and Android Gmail apps that should save you some time when responding to messages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC