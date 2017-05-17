Google Play Protect has been protecti...

Google Play Protect has been protecting Android devices for years

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SlashGear.com

Machine learning was the pervading theme of Google's keynote at I/O 2017, and it has found ways to inject it into almost every nook and cranny possible. Case in point is the "all new" Google Play Protect, which uses machine learning to weed out malicious Android apps and keep them from harming your device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SlashGear.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr '17 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC