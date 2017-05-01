Google Phone 9.0 preps for Android O with new messaging, notification features
You might not have noticed that Google updated its Phone app last week, but just because you don't see anything new doesn't mean there aren't big changes on the way. In its customary teardown of the latest APK, Android Police has found some tantalizing features that are likely on the way as Google prepares for an Android O overhaul.
