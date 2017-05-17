Google offers Pixel XL with free case
If you do not fancy the Apple iPhone 7 Plus or the new Samsung Galaxy S8+, Google still has a very attractive option for fans of bigger smartphones -- the Pixel XL. It has a premium build, fast internals, an amazing camera, and software support straight from the search giant itself.
