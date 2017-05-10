Google Maps Uses Street View For Turn...

Google Maps Uses Street View For Turn-By-Turn Navigation

14 hrs ago

For the most part, navigational apps such as Google Maps have been pretty good with providing directions, such as letting users know when to make a turn and so on. However sometimes these instructions might not be 100% clear due to there being multiple lanes, or small turnings that can be easily missed.

Chicago, IL

