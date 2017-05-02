Google Maps, Amazon, and eBay quietly stopped supporting Apple Watch
Need more proof that smartwatches are doomed ? Several internet giants, including Google, Amazon, and eBay, quietly dropped support for Apple Watch in some of their apps in recent weeks. But there was no big riot on social media, and we're only learning this now because it appears a few people actually use these apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC