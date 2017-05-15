Google Improves Quality Score Reporting
New Status column has been added for Quality Score Google has added three new optional columns to the keyword tabs for "Exp CTR", "Ad Relevance" and "Landing Page Exper". Adding these columns will give you a comprehensive snapshot of the keywords' current scores.
