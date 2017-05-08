Google Image Search Adds Quick Filters For GIFs, Latest, Clip Art & Colors
Google seems to be rolling out a new user interface for image search results on mobile. Specifically they are showing a new quick filter at the top of the image results to let you filter by latest images, GIFs and clipart.
