Google Image Search Adds Quick Filters For GIFs, Latest, Clip Art & Colors

3 hrs ago

Google seems to be rolling out a new user interface for image search results on mobile. Specifically they are showing a new quick filter at the top of the image results to let you filter by latest images, GIFs and clipart.

