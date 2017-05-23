Google I/O 2017: Free-roaming Daydrea...

Google I/O 2017: Free-roaming Daydream headset promises cinematic virtual reality

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

A world away from holding your smartphone up to your face, Google's upcoming standalone VR headsets will go head-to-head with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Google Cardboard democratised virtual reality - putting it within reach of anyone who owns a cheap cardboard viewer for holding their smartphone up to their face - but it's far from a truly immersive experience.

