Google I/O 2017: Free-roaming Daydream headset promises cinematic virtual reality
A world away from holding your smartphone up to your face, Google's upcoming standalone VR headsets will go head-to-head with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Google Cardboard democratised virtual reality - putting it within reach of anyone who owns a cheap cardboard viewer for holding their smartphone up to their face - but it's far from a truly immersive experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr '17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC