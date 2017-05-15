Google I/O 2017: Expect a clearer und...

Google I/O 2017: Expect a clearer understanding of Google's 'AI first' future

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Re/code

A year ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai laid out a vision for an "AI first" future at Google , where the concept of computing is focused less on devices, with the computer taking the form of an omnipresent intelligent assistant. At this year's annual Google I/O developers conference, which kicks off tomorrow in Mountain View, Calif., we're hoping to get a clearer understanding of what Pichai meant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr '17 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC