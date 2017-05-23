Google helps advertisers track spending in physical stores
Google already monitors online shopping - and now it's keeping an eye on physical stores to try to sell more digital advertising. Google helps advertisers track spending in physical stores Google already monitors online shopping - and now it's keeping an eye on physical stores to try to sell more digital advertising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr '17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC