Google Fiber lights up service on Huntsville, Alabama's, open access fiber network

6 hrs ago Read more: America's Network

Google Fiber has over the past year realigned its strategy, putting all of its new gigabit network deployments on hold. Google Fiber is officially inviting customers in Huntsville, Alabama, to sign up for its 1 Gbps FTTH service, leveraging the city's own middle mile network infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

