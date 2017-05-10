Google Expands Rich Cards Worldwide: Ranking Solutions Ltd

It has been less than a year since Google decided to introduce rich cards in the US, and it seems that the decision was incredibly advantageous and welcomed as Google has now chosen to expand the rich card feature globally. Originally when rich cards launched in the US it was simply for movie and recipe website however over the months the varieties has expanded vastly not only in terms of the types of websites that are supported but also geographic versions.

