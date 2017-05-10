Google Expands Rich Cards Worldwide: ...

Google Expands Rich Cards Worldwide: Ranking Solutions Ltd

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

It has been less than a year since Google decided to introduce rich cards in the US, and it seems that the decision was incredibly advantageous and welcomed as Google has now chosen to expand the rich card feature globally. Originally when rich cards launched in the US it was simply for movie and recipe website however over the months the varieties has expanded vastly not only in terms of the types of websites that are supported but also geographic versions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC