Google DeepMind's AlphaGo AI beat the best Go player in the world in its first game

The self-learning algorithm beat the world's current number one player, Ke Jie, on Tuesday in the opening fixture of a three game match in China. DeepMind's AlphaGo algorithm - which is underpinned by new artificial intelligence techniques and is arguably one of the most famous algorithms in the world at the moment - is playing a series of matches in Wuzhen this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.