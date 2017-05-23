Google DeepMind's AlphaGo AI beat the...

Google DeepMind's AlphaGo AI beat the best Go player in the world in its first game

7 hrs ago

The self-learning algorithm beat the world's current number one player, Ke Jie, on Tuesday in the opening fixture of a three game match in China. DeepMind's AlphaGo algorithm - which is underpinned by new artificial intelligence techniques and is arguably one of the most famous algorithms in the world at the moment - is playing a series of matches in Wuzhen this week.

Chicago, IL

