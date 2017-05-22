Google creates interactive hub to explain Syrian refugee crisis - CNET
Searching for Syria? The UN refugee agency has teamed up with Google to create a website to answer all of your questions. Launched on Monday, the interactive website answers the five most common search queries about the Syria and the refugee crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr '17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC