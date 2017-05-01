Google co-founder is quietly building zeppelin-type ship

Sergey Brin, president of Alphabet and co-founder of Google Inc., speaks during the 2016 Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Stanford University in Stanford, California, on June 24, 2016. Brin, Google co-founder, has secretly been building a huge airship inside Hangar 2 at the NASA Ames Research Center, according to four people with knowledge of the project.

