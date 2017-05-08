Google case raises doubts about Germa...

Google case raises doubts about German news copyright law

A Berlin court has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to intervene in a dispute over news publishers' demands for payment from Google for its use of snippets of their stories German news publishers suing Google for copyright dues under a 2013 law may get more than they bargained for, with implications for readers and newspapers throughout the EU. Rather than rule in their favor, the Berlin court hearing their case has raised doubts about the validity of the very law they sought to enforce: It has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to rule on whether the German government should have notified the European Commission of its introduction.

