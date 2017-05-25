Google Brings Machine Learning to Onl...

Google Brings Machine Learning to Online Marketing Assessment

Read more: E-Commerce Times

Google earlier this week unveiled Google Attribution, a tool that uses machine learning to measure the effectiveness of online marketing campaigns across a variety of devices and channels. Part of a series of new measurement tools introduced at Google Marketing Next, Google Attribution aims to help marketers determine what is driving consumers to make their online purchasing decisions.

