Google Analytics Retools for Easier Data Insights
When Google recently announced changes to its venerable Google Analytics homepage, user reactions to the reboot reminded me of fans' reactions when superheroes transition from the pages of comic books to the world of big-budget Hollywood movies. Inevitably, there are purists who will mourn any changes, but as the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman prove, just as many adored old characters get a new lease on life when they're introduced to new generations through new media.
