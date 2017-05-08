Google AIY Cardboard And Raspberry Pi AI

Google AIY Cardboard And Raspberry Pi AI

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: I programmer

Google has promised to create a number of "reference" kits bringing AI to the masses - called AIY like DIY but for AI. The first is the Voice Kit designed to do the same sort of job as Amazon's Alexa, but using cardboard, sticky tape and a Raspberry Pi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I programmer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC