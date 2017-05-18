Google aims to make web VR and AR 'fi...

Google aims to make web VR and AR 'first class citizens' on browsers

At the I/O developer conference, Google rolls out new VR/AR developer tools, as well as a software update to the Daydream platform. A day after announcing a new category of standalone VR headsets , Google used the second day of its I/O developer conference to unveil a software update to the Daydream VR platform, as well as a series of VR developer tools .

